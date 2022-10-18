The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish defeated the Nordheim Lady Pirates 25-16, 25-11, 25-20 in a District 29-1A volleyball match on Sept. 27.
The win improved Austwell-Tivoli to 2-2 in district play, while Nordheim fell to 1-3.
