Lady Redfish take second at tournament

The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish captured second place at the Nordheim Invitational Volleyball Tournament on Aug. 27.
The Lady Redfish fell in the championship match to Nordheim 25-20, 25-13.
A-T defeated the Woodsboro JV 15-6, 15-8 and Prairie Lea 15-10, 15-10 in pool play.
In bracket play, the Lady Redfish beat the Falls City JV 25-10, 27-25 and Prairie Lea 25-18, 17-25, 15-13 to reach the championship match.
A-T’s Sarah Rodriguez, Mariah Martinez and Yesenia Revilla were named to the all-tournament team.
A-T sweeps Waelder
Sarah Rodriguez had six kills to lead the Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish to a sweep of the Waelder Lady Wildcats in a non-district volleyball match on Aug. 30.
Rodriguez also had two assists and one ace, Anauli Reyes had 11 assists in the 25-10, 25-23, 25-21 victory.
Also leading the Lady Redfish were Mariah Martinez with five kills, Jenelle Moreno with two kills, Yesenia Revilla with one kill, and Jazmyn Oviendo with one ace.
Kenedy downs Lady Redfish
The Austwell-Tivoli Lady Redfish fell 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 to the Kenedy Leopards on Sept. 2.
Sarah Rodriguez led A-T with five kills, four assists, and two digs. Yesenia revilla had four kills, six digs, and one ace. Anauli Reyes recorded six assists and two kills.
