Lifter Meza headed to state

REFUGIO – Refugio Bobcat powerlifter Nathan Meza competed at the Region 5 Division 3 Regional Powerlifting meet in Bishop Thursday, March 12.
As a result of his performance, he qualified to lift at the state powerlifting meet.
Competing in the 148-pound division, Meza was the third seed going into the meet, behind Elijah Ybarra of Mathis and Gavin Chapa of Corpus Christi London.
The two ways of qualifying for the state meet are to finish in the top two in your weight class or to achieve the qualifying total assigned each weight class as assigned by the Texas High School Powerlifting Association; for the 148-pound class that total is 1,200 pounds).
With a squat of 490 pounds, a bench press of 285 pounds and a deadlift of 500 pounds (all three lifts personal bests for Meza), he posted a total of 1,275 pounds. With that total, Meza passed Ybarra to claim the silver medal and accomplished both means of qualification for the state meet.
“This is quite an accomplishment for the Refugio lifter, especially considering he had suffered a knee injury during football season. Meza is a defensive lineman and running back on the 2019 Bobcat State Champion football team,” Coach Drew Cox said.
Nathan Meza is scheduled to compete at the THSPA State Powerlifting Meet, held at the Expo Center in Abilene Saturday, March 28.