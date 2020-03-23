Meacham, Eagle track shine at own meet

WOODSBORO – The Woodsboro Eagle track team racked up 135 points to finish second at the Woodsboro Lions Club Relays on Saturday, March 7.
The Lady Eagles put up 87 points to finish third overall.
For the Eagles Anthony Meacham won three gold medals, winning the pole vault (15 feet), long jump (20-4) and 110 hurdles (15.89) and picked up a fourth gold when he joined Braxton Ladner, Caleb Moore and Brody Levien on the winning 4x100M relay team (44.4).
Levien won the 200M (23.35) and was second in the 100M (11.28), and Moore won the 400M (54.15). The mile relay team of Moore, Ladner, Roger Gonzalez and Robert Joe Weitzel won gold with a time of three minutes, 40.4 seconds.
Gonzalez was also second on both the 400M (55.81) and discus (106-1.5) and got a sixth place in the shot put (35-9.5). Alex Ondrej finished second in the shot put (39-7.5) and fourth in the discus (82-3.75); Weitzel got third in the long jump (17-9), and Taron Meacham was fifth in the 800M (2:20).
For the Lady Eagles Zoi Garcia won the 200M (27.3) and joined Taryn Veselka, Maddie Niemann and Hannah Hubbard on the winning 4x100M relay (53.33). The 4x200M relay team of Hannah Hubbard, Veselka, Garcia and Hailey Hubbard also won gold with a time of 1:54.7. Veselka took third in the 200M (28.5); Hannah Barber was fifth in the 800M (2:54) and sixth in the 400M (1:17). Hannah Hubbard was second in the 100H (16.21); Maddie Niemann finished sixth in both the 100H (18.72) and 300H (57.22); Hailey Hubbard took third in both the shot put (29-4) and discus (78-0.5) while Hailey Allen was fourth in the discus (74-6.25) and fifth in the shot put (26-6).