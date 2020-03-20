Meza, DeNava reach regional mee

BISHOP – Refugio Powrlifters Nathan Meza and Benji DeNava turned in solid efforts Friday, Feb. 28, at the Bishop Last Chance Qualifiers Meet.
Meza competed in the 148-pound class, and with his squat of 470, bench of 275 and a 480 dead lift, he posted a 1,225 total and was the gold medal winner in the class. That total moves Meza from 6th to 3rd place in the region in the 148s.
DeNava, who had competed in the 220-pound weight class, shed a few pounds and became eligible to compete in the 198-pound division. His squat of 470, bench of 265 and a dead lift of 485 gave him a 1,220 total and placed him 7th at the meet, putting him in 10th place in the region and qualifying him for the regional meet.
Both lifters are now eligible to compete in the Region 5 Division 3 Regional Meet in Bishop on Thursday, March 12.