Refugio’s Jayden Moya took first place in the 123-pound weight class at the Victoria East Clash with the Titans Powerlifting Meet on Feb. 19 in Victoria.
Moya had lifts of 280 in the squat, 180 in the bench press and 335 in the deadlift for a set of 795 pounds.
Refugio’s Javier Ontiveros was fourth in the 132-pound weight class with a total of 940 pounds. Ontiveros had lifts of 335 in the squat, 215 in the bench press and 390 in the deadlift for a total of 940.
The Bobcats’ Michael Rocha was fourth in the 220-pound weight class. Rocha had lifts of 495 in the squat, 250 in the bench press and 500 in the deadlift for a set of 1,340 pounds.
In the girls division, Refugio’s Quetzalyolloti Vasquez won the silver medal in the 105-pound weight class with a personal-best 550 total. The performance qualified her for the Region 5 meet in Edinburg on Feb. 28.
Refugio’s Mallory Wise has also qualified for the Region 5 meet.
Eagles sixth
at West Oso meet
The Woodsboro Eagles took sixth place with 18 points at the West Oso Invitational Powerlifting Meet on Feb. 19 in Corpus Christi.
Woodsboro’s Tayden Grimes was second in the 132-pound weight class with lifts of 350 in the squat, 195 in the bench press and 315 in the deadlift for a 860 total.
The Eagles’ Adam Dominguez took second in the 165-pound weight class with a 425 squat, 205 bench press and 405 deadlift for a set of 1,035 pounds.
Glenn Giddens was third in the 148-pound weight class with 945 pounds. Giddens had lifts of 370 in the squat, 200 in the bench press and 375 in the deadlift.
In the 181-pound weight class, Roger Gonzalez was third with 1,120 pounds. Gonzalez had a 425 squat, 220 bench press and 475 deadlift.
Colton Wiginton was fourth in the 198-pound weight class with a 455 squat, 195 bench press and 460 deadlift for a 1,110 total.
