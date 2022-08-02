Niemann wins flight at Dauphin Street Vault

Layton Niemann’s first trip to the Dauphin Street Vault in Mobile, Alabama, was a memorable one.
The Woodsboro High School sophomore cleared 13 feet to win his flight at the event on July 16 that was held on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile.
“It was fun. It was an experience for sure,” Niemann said. “I liked going out of Texas. I got to meet people and make new friends.”
Niemann was not successful in three tries at clesring a personal-best 13-7.
“I was pretty satisfied with the win, but I felt like I could have gone higher,” Niemann said. “I’ve had the same flaw now for a year and I wanted to fix it. I keep coming down on the bar. I just need more effort and more practice.”
Recent Woodsboro High School graduate and Kansas-bound Anthony Meacham cleared 16 feet to tie for fourth place in his flight.
Maddox Hamm of Scottsboro, Alabama, won Meacham’s flight by clearing 17 feet.
