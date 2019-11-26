REFUGIO – With family, friends and numerous students looking on, high school seniors Jared Kelley and Austin Ochoa signed agreements to play baseball in college Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Austin Ochoa signed with the University of Texas-San Antonio, and Jared Kelley signed with the University of Texas-Austin.
Both received four-year scholarships.
“These are two of the finest men I have had the opportunity to work with,” said Jason Herring, Refugio school district athletic director.
“I know they are going to do great things,” Herring added.
Herring added that he thought The MLB would pick up Kelley before he finished or started university.
Refugio baseball coach Jarod Kay praised both players as hard workers.
He said Kelley was the best pitcher in Texas.
“They have humility, humbleness the way they treat other people,” he said.
Herring praised the players’ families for bringing up such good boys. “God blessed both with incredible athletic ability,” he said.
