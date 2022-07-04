Ochoa relieved to be a Patriot

Baseball is fun again for Austin Ochoa.
The former Refugio Bobcat standout appeared to be headed toward a successful college career at UTSA last season after appearing in 26 games for the Roadrunners as a freshman.
But in mid-May, after seeing his playing time diminish his sophomore season, the third baseman opted to enter the transfer portal.
“As a player, I grew and matured from my freshman year to my sophomore year,” Ochoa said. “I loved the campus life, but just in the baseball world of it, I didn’t enjoy it. I just wasn’t satisfied. I needed something new.”
UT-Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville were among the schools that contacted Ochoa.
“I really didn’t want to go visit a lot of schools,” Ochoa said. “I wanted to keep it short. It was between those two. I just loved Tyler, the coaches, everything over there and just followed my heart to go there.”
UT-Tyler, an NCAA Division II school, competes in the Lone Star Conference. The Patriots were 31-22 this past season and 29-19 in the LSC.
“Austin is a fantastic player and we are very excited to see how he can contribute to the success of his team here at UT- Tyler, but even more importantly, he comes from a great family where he was taught to be a great leader and competitor.,” said UT-Tyler head coach Brent Porche.
“Austin will add a ton of value to our program on and off the field. We are excited to have the Ochoa family become part of our UT-Tyler baseball family.”
Ochoa, who will have two years of eligibility at UT-Tyler, is currently playing for the Victoria Generals in the summer Texas Collegiate League. He batted .256 with 12 RBIs for the Generals last summer.
“It’s a lot off my shoulders,” Ochoa said of transferring to UT-Tyler. “I’m relieved. I feel like a whole new person. I get to play stress-free like I planned to play all along.
“There are a lot of things I can work on as a player. But I’m just really having fun this summer.”
