Ochoa relieved to be a Patriot

Refugio High School graduate Austin Ochoa is playing again this summer for the Victoria Generals. (Contributed photo by Dean Kibler) 

Baseball is fun again for Austin Ochoa.

The former Refugio Bobcat standout appeared to be headed toward a successful college career at UTSA last season after appearing in 26 games for the Roadrunners as a freshman.

But in mid-May, after seeing his playing time diminish his sophomore season, the third baseman opted to enter the transfer portal.

“As a player, I grew and matured from my freshman year to my sophomore year,” Ochoa said. “I loved the campus life, but just in the baseball world of it, I didn’t enjoy it. I just wasn’t satisfied. I needed something new.”

UT-Tyler and Texas A&M-Kingsville were among the schools that contacted Ochoa.

“I really didn’t want to go visit a lot of schools,” Ochoa said. “I wanted to keep it short. It was between those two. I just loved Tyler, the coaches, everything over there and just followed my heart to go there.”

UT-Tyler, an NCAA Division II school, competes in the Lone Star Conference. The Patriots were 31-22 this past season and 29-19 in the LSC.

“Austin is a fantastic player and we are very excited to see how he can contribute to the success of his team here at UT- Tyler, but even more importantly, he comes from a great family where he was taught to be a great leader and competitor.,” said UT-Tyler head coach Brent Porche. 

“Austin will add a ton of value to our program on and off the field. We are excited to have the Ochoa family become part of our UT-Tyler baseball family.”

Ochoa, who will have two years of eligibility at UT-Tyler, is currently playing for the Victoria Generals in the summer Texas Collegiate League. He batted .256 with 12 RBIs for the Generals last summer.

“It’s a lot off my shoulders,” Ochoa said of transferring to UT-Tyler. “I’m relieved. I feel like a whole new person. I get to play stress-free like I planned to play all along.

“There are a lot of things I can work on as a player. But I’m just really having fun this summer.”

•cslavik@mysoutex.com•

Recommended for you