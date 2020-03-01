REFUGIO – The Refugio Bobcats dominated the TSWA Class 2A All-State football team after winning the state championship back in December.
Austin Ochoa was named the Offensive MVP after passing for more than 3,000 yards with 30 touchdown passes and added 13 rushing scores.
Zavien Wills was named the Defensive MVP after he picked 215 tackles, 39 for losses.
Teammate Ysidro Mascorro, who lost to Wills by one vote in the MVP selection, finished with 192 tackles, 42 for losses and was named to the 1st Team at linebacker.
Also picking up 1st team honors for the Bobcats were Dareon Wills as offensive guard, Antwaan Gross as wide receiver, Jordan Kelley as all-purpose back and Landon Parson as offensive lineman.
Refugio Bobcat Head Coach Jason Herring was named the Co-Coach of the Year.