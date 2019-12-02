Richard Fierova photo Jordan Mackey takes a short jumper during last Friday's match up with the Odem Owls. The Eagles would fall behind early on and could not overcome the large deficit ending in a 25-75 at home loss.
Richard Fierova photo Roger Gonzalez III takes it to the hoop after a rare take away steal at last Friday's game with Odem. The Owls' fast pace offense and unforgiving defense would outscore the Eagles 25-75.
Richard Fierova photo Jordan Mackey takes a short jumper during last Friday's match up with the Odem Owls. The Eagles would fall behind early on and could not overcome the large deficit ending in a 25-75 at home loss.
Richard Fierova photo Roger Gonzalez III takes it to the hoop after a rare take away steal at last Friday's game with Odem. The Owls' fast pace offense and unforgiving defense would outscore the Eagles 25-75.