REFUGIO – The Refugio Bobcats entered last Friday’s Homecoming contest with a record of 7-0 and a No. 1 state ranking.
From the very beginning of the game, the Cats controlled the tempo.
In the first quarter, Eziyah Bland took the opening kickoff 96 yards to the house.
Alex Placencia added the extra point, and the game was quickly 7-0 with 11:42 left.
The Cougars went three and out and punted to Antwaan Gross, who took the ball to the Cats’ 40.
On third down, Zavien Wills grabbed the handoff 28 yards to the end zone.
After Placencia’s kick, the game was 14-0 with 7:04 left in the 1st quarter.
A 73-yard pass by the Cougars got them on the board.
Refugio led 14-7 with 5:56 left in the first quarter.
On the next Refugio possession, Gross found the end zone on a 6-yard carry.
Ethan Perez ran in the 2 point conversion, and Refugio led 22-7 with 4:35 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars were forced to punt again, and Gross again took the ball back to the Cougar 45-yard line.
The Cats direct snapped to Nadji Gadsden, and he ran 17 yards to the end zone.
After Placencia’s kick, the score was 29-7 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
The Cougars punted back to the Cats, and Refugio would ran a few plays before the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, Refugio scored again after Ysidro Mascorro carried the ball 2 yards.
Placencia added another point and the score was 36-7 with 9:28 left before the half.
The Cougars let the ball roll into the end zone on the kickoff, and the ball was placed at their own 25-yard line.
The Cougars ended up punting back to the Cats and the ball was taken at the Cougar 42.
Gadsden again found the end zone on a 19 -yard run.
Placencia missed the extra point, making the score 42-7 with 5:05 left in the second quarter.
The Cougars punted again on their next possession. And Refugio took the ball at their own 30.
Jordan Kelley kept the ball and scampered 47 yards to the end zone. Placencia added the extra point, and the score was 49-7.
In the third quarter, the Cougars ended up going three and out on the first possession.
The Cats took over on their own 32-yard line.
Kelley threw a beautiful pass to Gross 51 yards to the end zone.
Placencia again added the extra point, making the score 56-7 with 5:30 left in the third (running clock).
The Cougars tried for a first down, and the quarterback was sacked on the very next possession.
Refugio took over the ball on their own 45.
Alex Placencia was sent in to try a field goal.
The kick was good, and the Cats led 59-7 with 7:01 left in the game.
The Cougars found the end zone again before time expired, making the final score 59-13.
Refugio will meet Ben Bolt there on Friday, Nov. 1.
Game time is 7:30 p.m.