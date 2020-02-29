Three-Rivers – The Refugio basketball teams split their two games at Three Rivers on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The Lady Bobcats fell to Three-Rivers 47-28. Refugio trailed 21-13 at the half before cutting the margin to 26-25 entering the final period. Things went south in the fourth as Three-Rivers outscored Refugio 21-4 in the final period.
Celeste Lara led Refugio with nine points followed by Mikaila Rosas with seven; both McKenzie Wills and Jadelynn Lewis scored four points with Ashanti Brown and Chay Callis each finishing with two points.
The Bobcats capped the night with a 71-60 win over the Bulldogs. Colton Hesseltine paced Refugio with 22 points with Antwaan Gross adding 21 points. Thomas Keys and Jordan Kelley each had 11 points; Hayden LaFrance added four points, and Caleb Hesseltine added two points.