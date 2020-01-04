REFUGIO – The Refguio Bobcats were named No. 2 in the High School Football America final 2019 Small Schools Top 25.
No. 1 was Southern Columbia (Pennsylvania) for the second straight year. The team had back-to-back state championships in Pennsylvania.
The Small Schools Top 25 is led by the State of Texas with five teams — No. 2 Refugio, No. 6 Mart, No. 9 Gunter, No. 13 Grandview and No. 14 Pottsboro — in the national rankings.
Here are the rankings:
No. 1 Southern Columbia (Pennsylvania) 16-0
No. 2 Refugio (Texas) 16-0
No. 3 Champagnat Catholic (Florida) 10-3
No. 4 Madison County (Florida) 12-2
No. 5 Eagle’s Landing Christian (Georgia) 13-1
No. 6 Mart (Texas) 13-3
No. 7 Taylorsville (Mississippi) 15-1
No. 8 Irwin County (Georgia) 13-0
No. 9 Gunter (Texas) 15-1
No. 10 Kirtland (Ohio) 15-0
No. 11 Farrell (Pennsylvania) 14-2
No. 12 Fyffe (Alabama) 15-0
No. 13 Grandview (Texas) 15-1
No. 14 Pottsboro (Texas) 15-1
No. 15 Willingboro (New Jersey) 12-1
No. 16 Marion Local (Ohio) 13-2
No. 17 Park Ridge (New Jersey) 11-1
No. 18 St. Mary’s Springs (Wisconsin) 12-2
No. 19 East Surry (North Carolina) 15-0
No. 20 Dublin (Georgia) 14-1
No. 21 Riverheads (Virginia) 15-0
No. 22 Lake County (Tennessee) 15-0
No. 23 Ferriday (Louisiana) 14-1
No. 24 Clinch County (Georgia) 11-2
No. 25 Anna (Ohio) 14-1
This is the seventh straight year that High School Football America is using its algorithm with 15 criteria to rank high school football teams across the United States.
The algorithm as opposed to opinion rankings evaluates factors that gives fans an accurate depiction of the “mythical” national championship chase.