TIDEHAVEN – The Refugio Bobcats traveled to Tidehaven ISD last Friday to take on the Class 3A, District 2, No. 10 Tigers. The ’Cats came away with an impressive 43-7 victory.
Refugio got off to a slow start going four and out twice before scoring their first touchdown in the second quarter with 11:53 left before halftime.
Austin Ochoa completed a beautiful pass to Antwaan Gross to get the scoring started.
Jordy Martinez added the extra point making the score 7-0.
The scoring continued when Ochoa handed the ball off to Ysidro Mascorro for the 4-yard rushing TD with 6:05 left in half. Martinez’s kick good was good.
A bad snap by the Tigers would allow Refugio to recover a fumble on the Tigers 23-yard line.
Ochoa handed off to Mascorro to get the football to the 5-yard line.
Ethan Perez then carried the ball to the 1-yard line, picking up the first down.
On the next play, Mascorro carried the ball across the goal line for the third touchdown of the game with 2:44 remaining before halftime.
Martinez’s kick was good.
The Bobcats got the ball to start the second half.
Ochoa handed the ball off to Nadji Gadsden to get scoring started in the second half.
Gadsden picked up the 21-yard TD before Martinez again kicked the extra point, making the score 28-0 with 9:59 left in third quarter.
After a punt by the Tigers on the next possession, the Cats would take over on the their own 22-yard line.
A fumble allowed the Tigers to get on the board with a touchdown and extra point with 7:27 left in third quarter.
A holding penalty in the end zone would give Refugio a safety, and an unsportsmanlike penalty forced the Tigers to free kick on their own 10-yard line.
Refugio now led 30-7.
Jordan Kelley returned the free kick for another Refugio touchdown.
Martinez’s kick was blocked and Refugio led, 36-7, in third quarter.
The Tigers fumbled on their own 24-yard line to start the fourth quarter.
The Tigers declined two penalties and took the ball back.
The Tigers again turned the ball over on downs.
On the Cats’ next possession, Ochoa threw another beautiful pass 43 yards to Michael Firova for the score.
Martinez added the extra point, and Refugio led 43-7 with 3:29 left in game.
The Tigers ran out the clock to end the game.