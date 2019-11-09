BEN BOLT – The Refugio Bobcats traveled to Ben Bolt last Friday and came away with a 64-8 district road win.
The Badgers won the coin toss and took the ball to start the game.
They went 3 and out before the Cats took the field.
On the first play of scrimmage for the Bobcats, Austin Ochoa threw a beautiful pass to Jordan Kelley for a 40-yard touchdown.
Alex Placencia missed the extra point, and Refugio took the lead 6-0 with 8:57 left in the first quarter.
Ben Bolt’s next possession started at their own 25. Another 3 and out would find the Badgers punting back to the Cats.
The Bobcats started at their own 29-yard line.
Ysidro Mascorro broke loose and took the ball to the end zone, but a holding penalty brought it back.
On the next play, Ochoa threw another long pass (61 yards) to Kelley, and the Bobcats would go up two scores.
Nadji Gadsden ran in the two point conversion, and Refugio went ahead 14-0, with 5:50 left in the first quarter.
The Badgers’ next possession came to a halt after Jordy Martinez intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Badgers’ 5-yard line.
Michael Firvoa added his name to the scoring sheet as he carried the ball 5 yards to the end zone.
Placencia’s kick was good, and Refugio led 21-0 with 3:04 left in the opening quarter.
The Badgers again punted on their next possession, and the Cats took the ball at their 27-yard line.
The Bobcats fumbled the next possession, and the Badgers again had the ball, but they couldn’t do anything with it.
The Badgers punted and the Cats then started at their own 26-yard line.
Antwaan Gross took the handoff 74 yards to the Badgers 10-yard line.
Gadsden would again find the end zone on a 2-yard carry.
Placencia again added the extra point making the score 28-0, with 8:24 left in the half.
On the kickoff, the Badgers fumbled, and the Cats recovered on the Badgers’ 39-yard line.
Ochoa fired another pass to Firova for a 39-yard touchdown, and after the extra point, Refugio led 35-0 with 7:25 left in the half.
The Badgers started their next drive from their own 2-yard line after the ball was touched and rolled out of bounds.
The Badgers went for the first down and came up short on their own 12-yard line.
Then Placencia lined up on first down and kick a field goal, making the score 38-0 with 5:20 left in the half.
Badgers again went and out, and punted the ball back to the Cats.
Ochoa then threw a nice pass (74 yards) to Gross for another Refugio touchdown.
Placencia’s kick was good, and Refugio led 45-0 with 3 minutes left in the half.
Refugio scored again before the half, a result of another pass from Ochoa to Kelley (33 yards). And Placencia added the extra point.
Refugio led at halftime, 52-0.
In the third quarter, the second string took the field.
Eziyah Bland carried the ball 35 yards for another Cats touchdown.
Placencia’s kick was good, and Refugio led 58-0 with 10:20 left in the third quarter.
Ben Bolt fumbled on the kickoff.
Joshua Rodriguez found Kylar Brown for a 6-yard touchdown pass.
The two point conversion failed, and Refugio led 64-0, with a running clock in the third quarter.
The Badgers found the end zone to start the fourth quarter.
The Badgers also added the two point conversion, and the Bobcats finished the game with a score of 64-8.
Refugio ended the night with 579 total yards (265 rushing and 314 passing) and six touchdowns through the air this week.
The Cats will host Three Rivers for Parent’s Night and the last district game this Friday at 7:30 p.m.