The Refugio Bobcats bounced back from a season-opening loss to roll past the Corpus Christi London Pirates 39-6 in a non-district game on Sept. 2 at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff High School’s Hornet Stadium.
Refugio Kaleb Brown ran for two touchdowns and the Bobcats’ contained the London offense for most of the game.
The Bobcats went up 2-0 just 54 seconds into the game when Braylon Gonzales and Lukas Meza combined to sack London quarterback Ace Navarijo in the Pirates’ end zone.
London drove deep into Bobcats territory late in the first quarter, but the drive ended when Refugio’s James Jimenez recovered a Navarijo fumble at the 22.
The Bobcats then drove 78 yards for their first touchdown.
Kelan Brown’s 14-yard pass to Isaiah Avery on fourth-and-10 kept the drive alive. On the next play, Refugio’s Kaleb Brown ran 6 yards for the score on the final play of the first quarter.
The Bobcats padded their lead to 17-0 with 4:52 left in the second quarter. Kaleb Brown ran 9 yards for his second touchdown of the game and added a 2-point conversion run.
London got on the board with 3:17 left in the second quarter when Tommy Salas took a swing pass from Navajo and ran 45 yards for a touchdown. The Pirates missed the extra point and went into halftime trailing 17-6.
The Bobcats scored on their first offensive series of the second half. With 6:50 left in the third quarter, Jordan King dragged a London defender into the zone on a 4-yard touchdown run. Kalen Brown’s extra point put Refugio up 24-6.
The Bobcats put the game away with 9:51 remaining in the fourth quarter when Kalen Brown found Avery open on a 38-yard touchdown pass. Kalen Brown’s PAT made it 31-6.
Jaedyn Lewis also paced the Refugio defense with an interception.
Refugio will return to action on Sept. 9 when it travels to Edna for a 7:30 p.m. contest against the Cowboys.
