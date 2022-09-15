The Hitchcock Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and never looked back in defeating the Refugio Bobcats 49-12 in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 26 at Nulldog Stadium in Hitchcock.
The Bulldogs scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Bobcats got on the board twice with a pair of touchdowns, but Hitchcock crossed the goal line three times in the quarter.
Refugio will travel to Corpus Christi on Sept. 2 to face the London Pirates in a 7:30 p.m. contest.