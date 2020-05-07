REFUGIO – December is a month for celebrating, and two things quickly come to mind, Christmas and Refugio football in the playoffs.
The Bobcats just completed their 28th straight year of reaching the playoffs, tying them for second across the state in all classifications over the last three decades.
The Bobcats also received recognition from Fizz Rankings, who puts together a ranking of UIL schools in Texas. For the last decade (2010-19) Refugio was ranked number two in all classifications, finishing behind Aledo and ahead of such schools like Allen, Carthage and Lake Travis.
Over the 148-game span the Bobcats outscored their opponents 49-14, a 35-point margin. During that same span Refugio had a record of 134-14, earning three state championships, six state title appearances, seven final four appearances, nine district titles and 10 quarterfinal appearances according to Fizz Rankings.
The criteria set by Fizz Rankings included regular season wins, district wins, district championships, playoff appearances, playoff wins, state championship appearances, state championships, points for, points against, coaching experience, strength of schedule for both regular and playoff games.
“I am extremely proud for our kids, coaches, community and school family.
“Any time you find yourself mentioned with football programs like Allen, Carthage, Lake Travis and Aledo, it is something very special.
“To achieve sustained success for over a decade, everyone involved must be on the same page.
“This award goes to the kids, the coaches, the community, the school administration, the school board and all of the teachers of Refugio ISD,” said Refugio Athletic Director/head football coach Jason Herring, who came to Refugio in 2007.