Refugio grad wins high jump in first collegiate meet

Ja’Lin King literally raised the bar for herself in her first collegiate track and field meet.
The former Refugio standout began her track and field career at the University of the Incarnate Word by winning the high jump on Jan. 18 at Texas A&M’s Ted Nelson Invitational.
Competing in her first-ever indoor meet, King cleared 5 feet, 4 1/4 inches on her first try to take first place.
“I was very nervous,” King said. “My heart was racing just because it was my first college meet. I was just hoping for the best possible outcome.”
King was the first to clear 5-4 1/4. Teammates Sullivan Wilke and Madison Alegria also cleared the height as did a pair of Houston Baptist jumpers. King was declared the winner due to fewer misses.
“I didn’t think we’d finish 1-2-3,” King said. “We work together a lot. We just tried our best and it just happened that we took the top three places.”
King, who said she still prefers jumping outdoors despite the victory, will compete indoors next in the Texas Tech Open on Jan. 28.
“Jai’s consistent hard work, coachability, and trust is why she was able to start her season off strong,” said UIW high jump coach Blair Sohl. “She cleared all the bars on her first attempt to lead our women in the event sweep. It is a great start, and I am very excited for the work she will put in to achieve PRs and victories”
“I am just going to try to do my best and just get personal records in my events,” King said. “I just want to do better than I did the meet before.”
