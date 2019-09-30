PETTUS – The Lady Bobcats traveled to Pettus to meet the Lady War Eagles on Sept. 17.
The Lady Bobcats defeated Pettus in three sets, 25-13, 25-10, 25-14.
The win brought the Lady Bobcats to a 17-8 season.
Then the Lady Cats hosted Nordheim in Taft on Sept. 20.
The Lady Cats defeated Nordheim in three sets, 25-8, 25-14, 25-16, upping their record to 18-8.
Here are the statistics from the matches:
Pettus
Kills: Presleigh Barber 1, Isabella Coscetti 3, Tracelyn Ross 10, Ashanti Brown 2, Mikaila Rosas 3
Assist: Isabella Coscetti 10, Ashanti Brown 1, Julianna Castellano 7
Aces: Isabella Coscetti 1, Tracelyn Ross 3, Ashanti Brown 2, Mikaila Rosas 1, Brianna Rodriguez 1
Digs: Isabella Coscetti 2, Tracelyn Ross 2, Ashanti Brown 1, Julianna Castellano 1, Daniela Coronado 1, Mikaila Rosas 1, Brianna Rodriguez 4
Blocks: Isabella Coscetti 2, Tracelyn Ross 1, Mikaila Rosas 2
Nordheim
Kills: Presleigh Barber 1, Isabella Coscetti 8, Tracelyn Ross 6, Ashanti Brown 3, Chloe Boxell 1, Mikaila Rosas 6
Assist: Isabella Coscetti 5, Julianna Catellano 9, Chloe Boxell 1
Aces: Isabella Coscetti 3, Tracelyn Ross 2, Ashanti Brown 5
Digs: Presleigh Barber 2, Isabella Coscetti 3, Tracelyn Ross 2, Daniella Coronado 3, Brianna Rodriguez 1
Blocks: Tracelyn Ross 1