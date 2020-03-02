Refugio Lady Cats ousted in playoff

VICTORIA – The Refugio Lady Cats were eliminated in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Tuesday Feb. 18, falling to Weimar 56-27 at Victoria East High School.
Refugio trailed 16-13 after one period, but a scoring drought over the final three periods proved costly.
Bella Coscetti led the Lady Cats with 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Mikaila Rosas added five; Jai Lin King had three, and Ashanti Brown finished with two points.
The Refugio Lady Cats found themselves in a winner take all play-in game Friday Feb. 14, against Woodsboro and made the most of it, securing the districts final playoff spot with a 49-36 win over the Lady Eagles.
Refugio built a 27-12 halftime lead and never looked back as they now advance to the playoffs.
Mikaila Rosas led the Lady Cats with 17 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Jai Lin King added eight points; Bella Coscetti finished with six; Jadelynn Lewis and Ashanti Brown each picked up five; Chay Callis scored four; Celeste Lara had three; McKenzie Wills added two, and Presliegh Barber had one point.