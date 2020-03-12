Refugio Lady Cats place second at Sinton Relays

SINTON – The Refugio Lady Cat track team picked up a second place at the Sinton Relays Saturday, Feb. 29.
Bella Coscetti, who was individual high point, won three events, taking the triple jump (34 feet, 7 inches), 300 hurdles (48.63), set a school record in the pole vault with a leap of 11-0 and was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.17).
Jaiílin King won the long jump (17-2) and the high jump (5-2) and was second in the triple jump (33-9). Peyton Oliver was second in the long jump (16-10.5) and third in both the 200M (26.88) and 400M (1:04.6); Mikaila Rosas took sixth place in the discus (86-4), and the 4x400 relay team of Brianna Rodriguez, Oliver, King and Coscetti finished third with a time of 4 minutes, 27.51 seconds.
For the Bobcats Zavien Wills was third in both the 110H (15.35) and 300H (43.5) and was sixth in the triple jump (41-1.5). Antwaan Gross won the high jump (5-8) and sixth in the long jump (20-3); Ysidro Mascorro finished sixth in the discus (120-8.5), and Thomas Keyes tied for fourth in the shot put (41-4). The 4x400 relay team of Nathan Meza, Sean Lopez, Dezmond Brown and Jordan Kelley finished fourth (3:41.21), and the 4x200 relay team of Meza, Gross, Michael Firova and J. Kelley were sixth (1:36.01).