REFUGIO – The Refugio Lady Cats picked up 17 hits Tuesday, March 3, to easily defeat Bay City 21-7.
Lia Ramirez picked up the win with one strikeout while picking up two hits and an RBI at the plate. Makenzie Wills had two hits including a grand slam to finish with five RBIs. Celeste Lara added four hits and drove in four; Hollie Eads went 2 for 3, driving in four; Tracelyn Ross finished with a pair of hits including a home run and drove in three; Jadelynne Lewis picked up two hits, one a triple with an RBI, and Presleigh Barber went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.