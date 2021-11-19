Refugio, Odem football players raise money for area hospital

Athletes from Refugio High School and Odem High School faced off recently for the Miracle Treat Day Blizzard Blitz at Dairy Queen on North Alamo Street in Refugio.
This contest kicked off the day-long fundraising event benefiting Driscoll Children’s Hospital. One player from each team competed to see who could finish their ice cream first. Coaches and teammates were there to cheer them on. Throughout the day at 12 participating Dairy Queen franchise locations, $1 was donated to the local Children’s Miracle Network hospital for each Blizzard treat sold.
“We wanted to get our local schools involved,” said Whitney Hendley with the Annual Giving Development Foundation. “It’s for the children in your community and throughout South Texas,”
Wade Southern, Refugio right guard and defensive tackle, stepped up in orange to represent his team. He chose M&Ms for his Blizzard. The goal was to eat his treat the fastest.
“I think Wade has this in the bag,” said teammate Brayden Henderson. “He’s a fierce competitor. I think he’s going to scarf that down and bring home the dove for Refugio.”
Adrian Martinez, Odem defensive tackle, stood ready in his blue jersey. He chose Oreo. Teammate Marvin Gonzales said he was sure Martinez was certainly up to the challenge.
Shouts of “Go, Adrian!” and “Go, Wade!” could be heard as the contest began. Both players put in the effort to represent their teams well, but ultimately, it was Martinez who came out victorious.
“It was a new experience, but it was a fun one,” said Odem coach Armando Huerta.
“I’m just super proud of our kids. I think it’s important at a young age to learn to give back and they were glad to be a part of it,” said Refugio coach Jason Herring.
South Texas Dairy Queens Director of Operations Lisa Gonzales said, “It went great. We’re supporters of the Children’s Miracle Network and Miracle Treat Day. We’re happy to have the opportunity to use this location.”
Owners Jim and Sue West’s restaurant locations in Woodsboro, Odem, Bishop, George West, Rockport, Portland and Aransas Pass also participated in the fundraiser. The money was raised specifically for Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi. Kim Charba, a business consultant with American Dairy Queen, came out for the early morning event to support Driscoll, as well.
Charba explained that on Miracle Treat Day customers could support their local Children’s Miracle hospitals nationwide at participating Dairy Queen franchises.
“The money stays in the local communities,” said Charba. “We’re just so grateful for both schools participating and the franchisees putting their support behind Children’s Miracle Network and Miracle Treat Day.”