REFUGIO – Rolling out of town at 6 a.m., the Refugio Cross Country team represented their school at the 2019 Karnes City Invitational this past Saturday, Aug. 31.
The eventful day started with Varsity Girls racing bright and early at 8 a.m.
Refugio sophomore, Isabella Coscetti, crossed the finish line with a fifth-place finish and a personal best of 13:53.
As the top 15 competitors were awarded with medals, Coscetti wasn’t the only Ladycat to bring home a piece of hardware.
Gabby Arredondo, also representing the Class of 2022, finished in ninth place with a time of 14:09.
Also competing on the varsity squad were freshmen Ashanti Deleon in 17th and Peyton Oliver in 19th, and senior Brianna Rodriguez in 28th. Not only did these five girls start their season off boldly, but they earned the second place Varsity Girls team title.
The Junior Varsity Girls division also was fully represented by eight Refugio Ladycats.
The school’s top finisher, Lia Ramirez, was able to celebrate a personal best after running the two-mile course in 17:43.
For many of these young ladies, this was their first time seeing the course or racing at all.
However, nobody ever would have guessed it, after this team finished in third place overall.
Three high school boys also competed Saturday morning in the Junior Varsity division. Despite this being their first 3-mile race this season, two of the three boys earned a top 15 finish.
With a fourth-place finish, sophomore Kyle Walker completed the course in 21:12.
His teammate, freshman Brandon Denava, also medaled after coming in just 10 seconds after Walker, for the fifth-place finish.
As for Refugio Junior High, eight student athletes competed toward the end of the meet.
For seven of the eight, this was their first time racing. However, that didn’t keep seventh-grader, Riley Haug from winning the Junior High Girls division with a time of 13:51.
The Refugio Cross Country team will be competing once again this Saturday in Beeville, with
Varsity girls running at 9 a.m.