BEEVILLE – The Refugio Bobcat and Lady Cat powerlifters competed at the Trojan Invitational Meet in Beeville on Saturday, Feb. 22.
It was the last meet for the Lady Cats, with this meet being the last qualifying date for women’s powerlifting across the state. Both teams competed hard and set many of their goals.
On the Lady Cat side, the competitors and their place in their respective weight classes were Naidelyn Martinez – 8th, Abby Duncan – 6th, Mallory Wise – 9th, Jadelynne Lewis – 8th, Brenna Sims – 7th and Delainey Jones – 6th.
Lifting for the Bobcats, in the 198-pound division was Benji DeNava, and in the 148-pound division was Nathan Meza. In the 220-pound division, Michael Rocha placed 10th, and in the 132-pound weight class Javier Ontiveros placed 5th.