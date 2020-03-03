KARNES CITY – The Refugio Bobcat and Lady Cat powerlifters competed at the Karnes City Invitational Meet Saturday, Feb. 8.
Both teams competed well, with most lifters setting personal bests on their weight totals.
On the Lady Cat side, the competitors and their place in their respective weight classes were Naidelyn Martinez – 9th, Abby Duncan – 10th, Mallory Wise – 16th, Jadelynne Lewis – 14th, Brenna Sims – 9th and Krischelle Rodriguez – 7th.
For the Bobcats, in the 220-pound division, Benji DeNava placed 4th, and Michael Rocha finished 8th; in the 132-pound weight class Javier Ontiveros placed 5th.
The Bobcat and Lady Cat lifters will next compete at the Beeville Invitational Meet on Saturday, Feb. 22.