Refugio’s Moore signs to play football at Hardin-Simmons

Refugio’s JR Moore admits to feeling a little bit of apprehension when Bobcat football coach Jason Herring suggested he make a position change on defense.
Moore had been all-district linebacker for the Bobcats the previous two seasons when Herring approached him about switching to nose guard, a position he had never played.
“It’s kind of like if a coach asks you to go out and kick a field goal for the first time in a game situation,” Moore said. “You’re a little nervous. At first, it took me a little bit to get used to it, but toward the end of the season, I started having fun with it.”
“I knew in his heart he didn’t want to, but he never indicated that in any way,” Herring said. “He said, ‘Yes, sir. Whatever you need me to do.’ “
Moore will be returning to his normal position for the rest of his football career as he signed a letter-of-intent to play linebacker with the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys on Feb. 1 before his parents, coaches and classmates at the RHS cafeteria.
“It’s been a real blessing coaching JR,” Herring said. “He’s an unbelievable young man. We’ve had a lot of kids sign in different places. I think this might be the best fit for a kid in a program. I think it’s a perfect choice.”
Moore anchored both lines during the Bobcats’ run to the Class 2A, Division I title game. He was named the Offensive Lineman of the Year on the Coastal Bend Publishing 2022 Football Super Team.
“He’s a tremendous leader that does everything right,” Herring said.
Hardin-Simmons, a private Baptist university in Abilene, competes at the NCAA Division II level in the American Southwest Conference.
“It’s just been a big dream of mine forever,” Moore said of taking his football career to the collegiate level. “The culture up there, the school and the religion part of it is a perfect fit for me. It feels like home away from home.”
