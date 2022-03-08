Refugio, competing in its first meet of the season, had two weight class division winners in Jayden Moya and Javier Ontiveros at the Goliad Iron Tiger III powerlifting meet on Jan. 20.
Moya captured the 123-pound weight class title with lifts of 250 in the squat, 170 in the bench press, and 315 in the deadlift for a 735 set.
Ontiveros took first in the 132-pound weight class with a 300 squat, 200 bench press, and 330 deadlift for an 830 total.
Refugio’s Jared Jaso was second in the 132-pound weight class. Jaso had lifts of 275 in the squat, 155 in the bench press, and 315 in the deadlift for a 745 total.
Refugio had four female lifters finish in the top four in their weight classes.
Quetzalyollotl Vasquez was second in the 114-pound division and Abby Duncan was third in the 123-pound weight class.
Mallory Wise and Kynslee Turner took fourth place in the 132- and 148-pound divisions, respectively.