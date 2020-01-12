REFUGIO – Hurricane Harvey left the Refugio school district facilities in shambles.
That was a long time ago, now.
“Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Harvey left Refugio ISD with widespread devastation, Refugio High School is set to host its first home games since January of 2017,” said Superintendant Melissa Gonzales on Monday.
“Refugio High School and Refugio Junior High School have had no gyms for practice or competition and has relied on the generosity and hospitality of Woodsboro ISD and Taft ISD for volleyball and basketball facilities,” Gonzales said.
While reconstruction is not complete, the recently renamed Sportsplex will be in playable condition for junior varsity boys, varsity girl, and varsity boys teams to take on Three Rivers this Friday, Jan. 10 in the district’s Sportsplex beginning at 5 p.m.
A ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
“A formal ribbon cutting will be held in August prior to the start of volleyball season once the competition gym and the Sportsplex are complete,” Gonzales said.
Tim Delaney is the Refugio editor at the Advance-Guard Press and can be reached at 361-526-2397, or at refugio@mySouTex.com.