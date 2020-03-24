PETTUS – The Refugio Lady Cats racked up 12 hits, and pitcher Kristal Rodriguez struck out two to lead Refugio to a 17-6 road win over the Pettus Lady Eagles on Friday, March 6.
Presleigh Barber and Tracelyn Ross led the Lady Cats at the plate. Barber had three hits including a pair of doubles while Tracelyn Ross went 2 for 4 with a double and a grand slam and five RBIs.
Brianna Rodriguez and Celeste Lara each had one hit with two RBIs; Hollie Eads had a triple and walked three times; Mackenzie Wills picked up a double, and Brenna Sims added a hit.