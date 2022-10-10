The Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs took a 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 non-district volleyball win over the Refugio Lady Cats on Sept. 6.
Bradi Fox-Smith led refugio with five kills, four digs and four assists. Chay Callis had four kills and six digs.
Seahana Bland and Ariyah Trejo each tallied five digs.
Lady Cats beat Riviera
Bradi Fox-Smith had 10 kills and Chay Callis added nine to lead the Refugio Lady Cats to a 10-25, 30-28, 25-20, 25-16 win over the Riviera Lady Hawks on Sept. 2.
Callis also had six aces, 10 digs and 12 assists. Quetzel Vasquez recorded 10 digs. Fox-Smith added four aces and six assists.
Also leading Refugio were Kynslee Turner and Seahana Bland with five digs each; Aiyanna Brown with three aces; four kills and three digs; and Bianca Jimenez with three kills.