Refugio Sports Network is ‘game changer’

Almost a year ago, Ryan Linney and Billy Swinney decided to produce a Facebook livestream broadcast of Refugio’s football game against Edna with a cell phone.
“It worked out great,” Linney said. “We thought we were on to something, so we just kept going.”
Approximately 120 games and 5,000 miles later, the Refugio Sports Network is still going strong.
Linney, a fourth-grade teacher at Refugio Elementary School, had worked as a videographer for Rio Sports Live when he decided to break out on his own.
“When I went to school here in Refugio, I thought then we needed something like this,” Linney said. “I was videoing for Real Sports Live when Billy and I came up with the idea that we could do this on our own.”
These days, Refugio Sports Network uses an iPad Pro to livestream almost all Refugio High School varsity and junior varsity games in all sports. RSN also livestreams local Little League baseball and softball games.
“I’ve grown to love it,” Linney said. “The fans are enjoying it. It’s something that’s been needed for a long time and fans have grasped on to it.”
Linney said he has regular viewers from as far away as Serbia and New Zealand. RSN currently has 13 businesses sponsoring the broadcasts.
Refugio ISD athletics showed their appreciation for RSN by naming Linney the Game Changer Award recipient at the awards banquet in May.
“Words cannot express how much Ryan Linney and the Refugio Sports Network mean to our athletic programs,” said Jason Herring, Refugio ISD athletic director. “It is truly a ‘game-changer’ for our entire athletics program.”
This season, the Refugio Sports Network has partnered with the Town of Refugio to present a 2-inch medallion to the “Player of the Game” in each Bobcat and Lady Cat victory.
Fans can view the livestream of Friday’s season-opening football game at Hitchcock on the Refugio Sports Network Facebook page.
