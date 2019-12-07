CONVERSE - If you were one of the fans who left in the fourth quarter last Friday, you missed what is being called one of the greatest comebacks in Bobcat Football history.
Shiner won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. On their first drive, the Comanches were moving the ball by using a rushing attack led by Donyai Taylor and Doug Brooks.
The Bobcats stopped Shiner, forcing them to punt for the third time since week two of playoffs to start the game.
Bobcats began their first drive on their own 34-yard line.
Refugio drove the ball down the field with Ysidro Mascorro, scoring from 22 yards out.
Refugio elected to try a two point conversion and was successful as Mascorro again carried the ball.
Refugio led Shiner 8-0 with 4:26 left in the first quarter.
Shiner did not waste any time answering with a touchdown of their own.
Senior Donyai Taylor would carry the ball 23 yards for the score. The extra point was good and Refugio led 8-7 with 2:08 left in the first quarter.
Shiner started to pull away in the second quarter. After a three and out, the Bobcats punted the ball back to Shiner, and their powerful running attack.
Taylor broke loose for a 74-yard touchdown run, and with the extra point the Comanches were ahead 14-8 with 10:42 left in the half.
The Cats’ next possession was halted, and the Comanches took over on downs.
Shiner punted the ball back to the Cats, and Refugio marched back down the field.
Austin Ochoa threw a pass to Antwaan Gross in which Gross was ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line.
Ochoa attempted a pass, but it was intercepted, and the ball was taken all the way back to the Cats 11-yard line with 1 second to go before the half.
The Comanches kicked a 27-yard field goal, and Shiner led 17-8 going into halftime.
The Bobcats received the kickoff to start the second half.
The Bobcats drove down the field, and Ochoa found the end zone on an 18-yard carry.
Refugio failed the two point conversion.
Shiner led 17-14 with 5:34 left in the third quarter.
Refugio sent the ball back to the Comanches, and the ball was returned to the Shiner 31, but a holding penalty cost them 10 yards.
The Comanches then started at their own 21-yard line.
A motion penalty moved Shiner back 5 yards, but the very next play saw Taylor carry the ball to the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown.
The extra point was good, and Shiner went up 24-14 with 5:14 left in the third quarter.
That sinking feeling was starting to set in for the Refugio faithful.
Refugio got the ball back and started at their 25-yard line.
This drive didn’t go right from the start.
Ochoa was sacked on first down, and a motion penalty would set the Cats back even farther.
Ochoa then scrambled and threw an illegal forward pass, resulting in a loss of down penalty.
The Cats ended up punting back to the Comanches, and they started at the Cats 28.
The Comanches found the end zone on the next play with Taylor carrying 28 yards. And the extra point made the score 31-14 with 3:39 left in the game.
The Bobcats did not give up.
A worn out Ochoa carried the Cats back into the end zone and the extra point, pulling the Cats within nine points, 31-22. There was 10:56 left in the game.
Shiner kept making the Bobcats work.
Taylor again found the end zone, but the extra point try failed.
Shiner led 37-22 with 7:01 left in the game.
The Bobcats needed their heart and determination for the rest of the game.
Shiner kicked the ball back to the Cats.
Eziyah Bland returned the ball back to the Cats’ 24.
Ochoa hooked up with Jordan Kelley for a 76-yard touchdown pass.
The Cats went for the two point conversion, and Ochoa reached the zone with 6:40 left in the game.
Shiner led 37-30.
Shiner received the kickoff and drove the field.
The Cats needed a stop. Shiner was facing a fourth and 3, and Refugio held the Comanches from the first down.
But a face-mask penalty was called, and that gave the Comanches a new set of downs.
Doug Brooks carried the ball into the end zone. The extra point try failed, and Shiner led 43-30 with 3:04 left in the game.
Refugio began their next drive on their 32-yard line.
Ochoa found Kelley again for a 68-yard touchdown pass.
The extra point was no good, and Shiner led 43-36 with 2:35 left in the game.
Colten Hesseltine was called upon to try an onside kick, but the kick sailed out of bounds after bouncing 9 yards.
Shiner started their next drive at the Cats’ 44-yard line.
The Comanches couldn’t be stopped, and Refugio elected to take a time out with 1:01 on the clock.
The Comanches faced a second down with 5 yards from a first down that would seal the win.
The Bobcats needed a miracle.
On the next play, Brooks took a handoff to the left side, and as he jumped over a Refugio player, his knee jars the ball loose from his left arm and a mad scramble for the ball ensued.
The Cats’ Thomas Keyes recovered the gift from the Comanches, and the Cats had another life.
Ochoa threw a beautiful pass to Ethan Perez who made a beautiful catch in the end zone, and Refugio now trailed 43-42 with 27 seconds left.
Ochoa would attempt the two point conversion but would slip with 1 yard to the win.
The Shiner fans knew they had the game in the bag now. It seemed they were finally gong to get that elusive win.
Refugio needed one more miracle. Another onside kick attempt would have to be successful.
As Hesseltine teed up the ball, the fans were panicking and pacing.
Hesseltine kicked the top of the ball and the ball took a big bounce only to have the Cats’ Javon Williams go up and get it.
Refugio got the ball on the Shiner 48.
Ochoa threw a pass to Gross only to see it sail over his head. Then Ochoa threw the next pass to Perez, and he stepped out of bounds at the Shiner 30 to stop the clock at 13 seconds left.
Ochoa passed again to Gross at the 18-yard line with 9 seconds left.
Refugio Coach Jason Herring sent in Jordy Martinez to attempt a 35-yard field goal.
The perfect snap, perfect hold and perfect kick gave Refugio the lead, 45-43, with 5 seconds left.
The Cats were celebrating as if they won the game, only to receive an unsportsmanlike penalty.
The Cats would need to stop the return to win the game. Martinez kicked the ball to Taylor, and the backwards laterals started when the ball was finally recovered by Refugio to secure the win. This was a huge win for the Cats. The heart and determination kept the Cats from giving up. Refugio scored 31 points in the fourth quarter alone.
The Bobcats advance to the Region IV finals and will meet Holland at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Notables:
562 Total Yards
210 rushing yards and three TDs
352 passing yards with three TDs
Austin Ochoa had 515 total yards and five total TDs – 352 yards passing, 163 yards rushing.
Jordan Kelley had 188 receiving yards.