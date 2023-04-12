Refugio sweeps team titles at district meet

The Refugio Bobcats and Lady Cats coasted to the team titles at the District 31-2A track and field meet on April 5 at Coach Houston Memorial Stadium in Woodsboro.
The Bobcats compiled 238 points, while the Lady Cats had 192 points.
The Bobcats won two of three relay events, and Refugio’s Ernest Campbell won gold medals 100- and 200-meter dashes while anchoring the winning 400 relay.
Campbell ran with Karson Herring, Jason Moore and Isaiah Avery to win the 400 relay in 43.80 seconds. Herring, Avery and Moore teamed with Chai Whitmire to win the 1,600 relay in 3:31.96.
Herring, Whitmire and Avery combined with Jaedyn Lewis to take second in the 800 relay in 1:31.52.
Campbell won the 100 dash in 10.49 and 200 dash in 21.53. Refugio’s Braylon Gonzales won the 110 hurdles in 16.50 and 300 hurdles in 41.35, while Moore was first in the 400 dash in 50.81.
The Bobcats’ Jordan King won the shot put with a mark of 45 feet, 5 inches, Kolton Taylor was first in the discus with a throw of 134-9, and Avery won the triple jump with a leap of 41-9.75.
Woodsboro’s Layton Niemann cleared 14-0 to won the pole vault.
The Lady Cats were led by Peyton Oliver, who won the 100 dash (11.87) and ran on Refugio’s winning 400 and 800 relay teams.
Oliver teamed with Riley Haug, Jazlynn Howard and Carlie McClain to win the 400 relay in 49.96. Oliver, McClain, Chadriana Callis and Jazaelynne Lewis combined to win the 800 relay in 1:47.65.
Refugio’s Lewis, McClain, Callis and Caitlin Brown teamed to take the gold in the 1,600 relay in 4:34.40.
Lewis won the 200 dash in 26.93, Haug took first in the 400 dash in 1:00.97, Hailie Greenly placed first in the 300 hurdles in 51.56, Aiyanna Brown went 16-1 to win the long jump, and Jazmyn Howard had a mark of 35-2 to win the triple jump.
Woodsboro’s Jaqulynn Tully won the high jump by clearing 4-10 and 800 run in 2:41.62. Teammate Chayse Wernli went 11-1 to win the pole vault and also won the 100 hurdles in 17.46.