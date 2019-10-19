REFUGIO – On Oct. 14, Refugio’s Cross Country teams competed at the district meet held at West Guth Park in Corpus Christi.
In the varsity girls division, Bella Coscetti and Gaby Arredondo finished in 6th and 7th place, respectively.
This qualified the two girls individually for the Regionals Competition on Oct. 28.
However, the good news didn’t stop there as the varsity girls team of Coscetti, Arredondo, Peyton Oliver, Ashanti Deleon, Autumn Castellano, Abby Duncan and Lia Ramirez finished the morning in 2nd place, advancing all seven members of the squad to the Regionals.
In the highly competitive varsity boys division, Brandon Denava finished the 5K race in 11th place, while his teammate Kyle Walker came in right behind him in 14th.
The junior varsity girls team of Celeste Lara, Alanna Deleon, Anay Martinez, Nancy Delgado, Naidelyn Martinez, and Jai’Lin King also had a successful day, as the team was able to bring home a District title.
Also participating in the JV boys division was Luke Arzola.
Later that afternoon, it was RJHS’s turn to compete, and they did just that.
Both the Refugio 7th-grade boys team of Junior Delgado, Xavier Lopez, Kory Oliver, Alex Jimenez and Julian Silvas and 7th-grade girls team of Riley Haug, HaLeigh Trevino, Anna Garcia, Jenni Castellano and Diamond Cantu brought home plaques and plenty of hardware as both groups came out on top as the 1st place teams.
Refugio’s varsity girls will compete at Regionals on Oct. 28 at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.