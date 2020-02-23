REFUGIO – The Refugio Lady Cats set up a play-in game against Woodsboro Friday, Feb. 14, after their 63-11 win over Pettus on Tuesday night, Feb. 11.
Refugio built a 35-7 first half lead and cruised down the stretch for the district win.
Celeste Lara scored 12 points in the first half and added eight in the second to finish with a game high of 24 points. Jadelynn Lewis and Mikaila Rosas both had seven points; Ashanti Brown added six; both McKenzie Wills and Chay Callis finished with five; Jai Lin King had four, and Kayla Hill added two.
Refugio could not overcome a slow start Friday, Feb. 7, and fell to host Port Aransas 52-29 at Marlin Gym.
Refugio trailed 17-4 at the end of one period and fell behind 30-12 at the half and could not get back into the contest.
Chay Callis and Bella Coscetti led Refugio with six points each; Mikaila Rosas added five; Jadelynn Lewis scored four while Ashanti Brown, Jai Lin King and McKenzie Wills all finished with two points.