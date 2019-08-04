REFUGIO – Refugio ISD has set dates for football ticket sales.
Season tickets to reserve seats for Refugio Bobcat home football games will be available beginning Monday, Aug. 5, at the Administration Building on the corner of Vance and Swift.
The season ticket packets are $25 each and will contain reserve tickets for the five varsity football games.
If interested in remaining or becoming a season ticket holder, come to the Administration Building to purchase tickets by Aug. 30. After that date, all reserve tickets will be available for purchase for $5 each.