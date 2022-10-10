Sanchez leads Ladycats to fourth-place finish

Refugio’s Brandon Denava was ninth and Lexi Sanchez was eighth at the Victoria St. Joseph Invitational Cross Country Meet. (Photo courtesy of Refugio ISD).

The Refugio Ladycats captured fourth place at the Victoria St. Joseph Invitational Cross Country Meet on Sept. 10 at the Coleto Creek Reservoir.

Refugio’s Lexi Sanchez finished eighth in a time of 15:06.93 over the 2-mile course.

Also leading Refugio were Emma Meza (24th, 16:08.33), Quetzal Vasquez (26th, 16:16.46), Carlie McClain (34th, 17:08.35) and Ashanti Deleon (35th, 17:09.24).

Refugio’s Brandon Denava captured ninth place in the boys varsity division. Denava ran the 3-mile course in 19:07.43. Teammate AJ Garza was 26th in 21:00.64.

In the 2-mile boys junior varsity event, Refugio’s Alejandro Jimenez was 11th in 15:07.11. The Bobcats’ Jayden Moya was 15th in 15:41.66 and Xavier Lopez was 20th in 16:29.26.

Refugio’s Adriana Lara won the 2-mile girls eighth-grade race in 14:47.81. Aline Greenly was 27th in 21:40.07.

In the girls 1-mile sixth- and seventh-grade event, Refugio’s Ceanna Brown took 20th in 9:05.04 and Leslie Jimenez was 34th in 11:28.88.

