The sixth-ranked Refugio Bobcats celebrated their 2022 home opener with a 49-0 rout of the Bishop Badgers on Sept. 16 at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium.
Kaleb Brown ran 39 yards for a touchdown on the Bobcats’ first offensive series. Kalen Brown’s PAT made it 7-0.
Refugio needed only five plays on its next possession to widen its lead to 14-0. Zander Wills raced 18 yards for a touchdown and Kalen Brown made the extra point with 3:08 left in the first quarter.
The defense set up Refugio’s next score. Ernest Campbell’s interception gave the Bobcats the ball at the Badgers’ 36. Two plays later, Campbell hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Kalen Brown with 52 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Kalen Brown’s extra point gave the Bobcats a 21-0 lead.
Kaleb Brown recovered a Badger fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the Bishop 29. Jaedyn Lewis caught a 17-yard pass from Kalen Brown and, three plays later, Jordan King ran 8 yards for another Refugio touchdown.
Refugio’s Eziyah Bland ended Bishop’s next offensive series with an interception in the Bobcats’ end zone.
A Kalen Brown 30-yard pass to Chai Whitmire, 14-yard toss to Isaiah Avery and pass interference penalty on Bishop set the Bobcats up at the Badgers’ 13.
From there, Jordan King burst up the middle for a 13- yard touchdown run with 1:38 before halftime as Refugio widened its lead to 35-0.
Bland scored on a 4-yard run on the Bobcats’ first offensive series in the third quarter and Kaleb Brown scampered 15 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Bishop fell to 2-2 on the season.
The Bobcats (3-1) will open district play on Sept. 23 at Bloomington in a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
