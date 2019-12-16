REFUGIO COUNTY – One Refugio athlete was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 2A All-State team. The announcement was made on the TGCA website.
Three other Refugio athletes and two Woodsboro athletes were named to the TGCA Academic All-State 2A team.
Those receiving the honors included Refugio senior Tracelyn Ross, who received the 2A All-State honors.
Ross also played in the 11th annual Chick-fil-A All-Star volleyball game Monday, Dec. 9, in Victoria.
Others who received Academic All-State honors were Refugio’s Chloe Boxell, Julianna Castellano and Daniella Coronado, as well as Woodsboro’s Kelsey Morgan and RyAnn Rodriguez.
“If their coach is a member of TGCA, then they were eligible for nominations and honors,” said Refugio Coach Selina Hemphill.
Coach Amy Hall is the Woodsboro coach.
Hemphill and Hall are members of the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
