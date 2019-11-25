Richard Fierova photo Eighth-grade Eaglet Jordan Garcia streamlines towards the goal off a stolen ball at Monday night's game against Pettus. Woodsboro would set the tone for the night from the starting jump ball in their season opener on the road with a 20-4 victory.
Richard Fierova photo Jacqlynn Tully leads the Lady Eaglets down the court off a fast break on Monday night's battle of the Eaglets in Pettus where the Woodsboro 7th grade squad would fall 20-4 in the 2019 season opener.
