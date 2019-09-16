WOODSBORO – Last Friday’s homecoming was just one of those nights for the Woodsboro Eagles.
Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Turnovers and penalties doomed the Eagles from the very start.
The miscues were too much to overcome, and the Eagles suffered a 26-2 loss to the Riviera Seahawks.
The Seahawks took advantage of an interception and two fumbles in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead.
Each time the Eagles would build momentum, bad luck would strike.
Late in the second quarter, quarterback Roger Gonzalez hit senior running back Jordyn Mackey with a 27-yard pass to get into Seahawk territory.
Penalties ended the Eagles chances, and the first half ended with the Seahawks maintaining their 13-0 lead.
“We did not play to our capability in the first half,” Mackey said
“We transitioned better in the second half, but it was not enough tonight. We cannot let our mistakes get us down the way it did tonigh,” he said.
We have to clear our minds and stay focused on the next play. These first two games have been a rough start for us. We need to keep focusing at practice, on what our coaches are teaching us, and keep believing in each other,” Mackey said.
“We will get better as the season continues,” he said.
The third quarter saw both teams stop each other in a back and forth struggle.
The Eagles showed glimpses of mounting a comeback, but each time penalties and fumbled exchanges stopped the Eagles from scoring.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks scored once more to take a 19-0 lead.
The Seahawks attempted a two point conversion and their pass was intercepted by Braxton Ladner.
Ladner returned it 90 yards for a two point play for the Eagles.
The Seahawks put the game out of reach, scoring on their next series to make it 26-2.
“We have two linemen out with injuries and the rest of us are finding ways to keep each other going,” said senior lineman Marcos Pena.
“Our experienced players are doing our best to lead by example,” he said.
“We have all experienced losing games, but we have experienced winning games, too. It’s those experiences that we need to use to help us get better. If we can clean up our mistakes, our play will improve, and so will our confidence.”
The Eagles will host the Freer Buckaroos Friday night, Sept. 13, at Eagle stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.