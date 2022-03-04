Two Refugio Bobcats were named to the Elite Team of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Football Team announced recently.
Michael Rocha and Kyle Walker were two of 86 seniors statewide to be named to the Elite Team.
Woodsboro’s Roger Gonzales was named to the first team, while Goliad’s Thomas White was chosen to the second team.
Students had to be in good standing with their teams, be of “good moral character,” posted high scores on their college entrance exam, and maintain a grade average of 92 or above from their freshman year to the first semester of their senior year.
