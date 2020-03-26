AUSTIN – The University Interscholastic League has called for the suspension of all interscholastic competitions due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 (coronavirus).
On March 19, the organization announced that it was extending its original suspension of all contests, practices and workouts through May 4.
The UIL originally suspended all contests through March 29 before revising that three days later to include the suspension of all practices, rehearsals and workouts during non-school hours.
The original statement posted on the UIL’s website read:
To support the health and safety of our students and communities, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is suspending all UIL sanctioned contests due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Texas. Effective March 16, all UIL interscholastic competition is suspended through March 29.
Later, the organization posted another release with quotes from the UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt.
“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” Breithaupt said in the release. “We understand there is a lot of uncertainty during this unprecedented time. Please know UIL leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible.
As this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of state and local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed.”