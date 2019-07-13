Vault Barn earns winning reputation

WOODSBORO – The Vault Barn, operated by Kevin Hall and the barn itself owned by Floyd Niemann, is located between Woodsboro and Bonnie View.
The location would be deemed nonexistent or even comical to some, but very real to Hall, area vaulters, vault coaches at the high school, junior high school level, as well as collegiate in and out of state.
The Vault Barn, originally a thought, became a reality to train Skylar Hall in her 7th-grade year to excel at vaulting through her junior high and high school years.
It became much bigger than that as her career exploded beyond expectation.
“In 1985, when I was a first-year coach coaching at Woodsboro Junior High, I met Gerald Hesseltine of Refugio who was the first coach who took the time to help me with the vault. And a couple of years later after leaving Woodsboro, I met Don Hood, one of the most successful vault coaches in U.S. history. He allowed me to take my vaulters to his home in Abilene to practice,” Coach Hall said.
Coach Hall’s training and learning days would not end there.
“In 1989, I met John Rhodes, the most successful public school coach in Texas. He has had at least one vaulter at the state meet 15 of the last 30 years, and in some years has had two or three,” Coach Hall said.
“This year while coaching Aledo, a 5A school, he had the first place boy, and second place girl while we swept the 2A division, it was fun to share that feat with him and I learned a lot from him,” he added
Never being a vaulter himself, Coach Hall always welcomed new resources to optimize his vaulting training skills.
“I then met Baylor vault coach Carl Erickson who had been coaching there for many years, and, like me, never vaulted,” Coach Hall said.
“He later coached the USA Olympic and world level teams, and he would always help and guide at practices. His son Jeff, coach and owner of Altius Poles, will be Skylar’s coach at Stephen F. Austin, and she has a great opportunity of competing at a college that has two Division 1 Freshman All-Americans,” he said.
“More than 90 different vaulters from 56 school districts have trained at barn – as far away as Perryton, Lubbock, McAllen, Edinburg and Laredo,” he said.
The Barn is open from September to July, and in an average month 18 different vaulters train full or part time.
“There’s one thing about being able to do this: It feels good to teach these kids, knowing that what they learn will be carried with them this day forward. They can’t take that away, as I can’t take away what they accomplish,” Coach Hall said.
VAULT BARN STATS 2017-2019:
3 State Champions
4 Regional Champions
5 State Qualifiers
14 Regional Qualifiers
2 TAAF State Champs
1 TAAPS State Champion
1 State Record
4 Regional Records
Freshman Girl Indoor National Record
No. 1 Freshman Boy in Nation (16’1”)