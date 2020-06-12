Dickinson – Four members of Woodsboro’s The Vault Barn Pole Vaulters Club participated in a tune up pole vault meet at Bay Area Vault facility in Dickinson Wednesday, May 20.
The purpose of attending the meet was to hone their skills and gain some practical meet competition experience before competing at the Austin Pole Vault and Throws indoor meet in Pflugerville Saturday, May 30.
Woodsboro Junior High sixth grade student Chase (Chay-Chay) Wernli cleared and set a personal record of 9’3”.
John Arnim, WJH eighth grade student, also set a PR by clearing 12’3”.
Woodsboro High School sophomore and last year’s boys 2A state gold medal winner Anthony Meacham set a PR by clearing a 16’3” bar.
Skylar Hall, last year’s girls 2A state gold medalist, also attended the meet, clearing her highest bar of the meet at 11’10”. She currently vaults for Stephen F. Austin University.
The trio of Wernli, Arnim and Meacham went on to compete in Pflugerville Saturday, May 30, with Wernli clearing 9’.0” for a fourth place finish in the Junior High Girls Division and solidifying her membership into the 9’ Club.
Arnim, who has only been vaulting for five months, finished second place and set a new PR at 12’6”.
Meacham finished second in the Elite High School Boys division with a bar of 16’0”.
The Vault Barn Pole Vaulters Club is owned and operated by Kevin Hall.