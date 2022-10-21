Wait is over for Shiner vs. Refugio

The third-ranked Shiner Comanches and fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats have much in common entering their long-awaited District 15-1A, Division I clash on Oct. 21.
Both teams lost their season openers. Shiner was beaten 14-7 by Lavaca County rival Hallettsville and Refugio fell 49-12 at Hitchcock.
But the Comanches (7-1, 4-0) and Bobcats (6-1, 3-0) have been unbeatable since.
Shiner survived a scare at home in a 22-21 win over Poth on Sept. 9, and outscored its opponents by a combined score of 228-40 over its next four games.
Refugio, which was idle last week, has outscored its last four opponents by a combined score of 222-7 after beating Edna 40-22 on Sept. 9.
“I think beating Edna may have saved our season,” Refugio coach Jason Herring said. “We were pretty down and searching after the Hitchcock game. The Edna game really gave us our swagger and confidence back.”
Over half of the Bobcats’ starters are underclassmen. Herring said is pleased with the maturation of his team through seven contests.
“I knew we were young. I knew it was going to take a while, but they have grown up a lot faster than I thought they would,” Herring said. “I knew when these pups grew up one day, we were going to be pretty good.”
Refugio has a variety of offensive weapons. Ten different Bobcats have scored touchdowns this season.
Quarterback Kelan Brown has completed 66 of 107 passes for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Jordan King is Refugio’s top rusher with 448 yards and seven TDs on the ground. King is averaging 12.8 yards per carry. Kaleb Brown has a team-leading 10 rushing touchdowns and 308 yards on 45 carries.
Eziyah Bland and Zander Wills each have four rushing TDs.
“Everybody looks at the running back, but it doesn’t matter how good you are if you’re not very good up front,” Herring said. “Our offensive line is really starting to come together.”
Chai Whitmire tops the Bobcats’ receivers with 21 catches for 371 yards and five touchdowns.
Ernest Campbell has four touchdown catches and Isaiah Avery and King each have two.
The Refugio defense is allowing only 163.1 yards and 12 points per game. The Bobcats have forced 22 turnovers (13 interceptions, nine fumbles) and are plus-nine in the giveaway/takeaway ratio.
“Probably what I’m most pleased about is our defense,” Herring said. “Our defense has been lights out.”
Shiner with running back Dalton Brooks, who has verbally committed to Texas A&M, will provide a stern test for the Bobcats’ defense. Brooks rushed for 384 yards and six touchdowns in the Comanches’ 55-14 win over Refugio in last December’s regional finals.
“We can’t let this game turn into a track meet,” Herring said. “We can’t let it be a repeat of last year. We’re going to have to gang tackle. We have to try to contain him, because no one is going to stop him. You may tackle him for short gains on two plays, and then he’ll break loose for a score if he gets a little sliver.”
Herring said his staff and players have been preparing for Shiner since finding out in February they would be in the same district.
“We’re excited to get to play them in district,” Herring said. “Who knows what’s going to happen. Regardless, we know we’ll probably be facing them again in Week 14 with the winner going to the state semifinals.”
