Wild finish gave Lady Cats share of title

Refugio girls track and field coach Katie Green found herself doing too much math at the end of the UIL State Track and Field Championships on May 12.
But she liked the final tally.
Green’s Lady Cats needed everything to fall their way in the final event of the Class 2A meet – the 1,600-meter relay. Refugio held a tenuous lead in the team standings with 32 points. The Lady Cats did not have a foursome in the 1,600-meter relay, but team title contenders Panhandle, Stamford and Nocona did.
Green and the Lady Cats watched from the stands at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin as Mason won the event, while Panhandle placed second and Stamford took third. Nocona finished sixth.
After the final tabulation, Refugio, Panhandle and Stamford all finished with 32 points to share the state championship.
“There was too much math going on,” Green said. “They announced that Panhandle won the relay, even though it was clear that Mason won it. If Panhandle had won, they would have won the title because that would have given them 36 points. They re-announced the official results and said Mason won it. All of a sudden, that was the game changer. Then we started figuring out points. That had us a little bit scared for a minute.”
Earlier in the day, Refugio senior Peyton Oliver won the 100-meter dash in 11.99 seconds and anchored the Lady Cats’ winning 400-meter relay team to a time of 48.16. Joining Oliver on the relay were Riley Haug, Jazmyn Howard and Carlie McClain.
In the 800-meter relay, Oliver, McClain, Chay Callis and Jazaelynne Lewis combined for sixth place with a time of 1:45.12. As it turned out, those two points for the sixth-place finish proved to be crucial for the Lady Cats.
“That tells you a lot about this team,” Oliver said. “Before that race, we were getting medals every time at every meet. We knew we were probably not going to get a medal, but we still tried. That’s the thing about us. There are some teams that once they see they are losing, they give up. But we just kept going and that’s what really matters.”
After the 800 relay, Green and her Lady Cats were left to only watch how things would turn out.
“Only getting two points in the 800 relay had me concerned,” Green said. “Then I kept watching the points. Everybody we needed to beat was in the 4x400. I thought there was still an outside chance, but things would have to work out perfectly for us.”
“I was in the stands adding up the points,” Oliver said. “Then all the girls started saying we actually had a chance. That’s when it hit me. I was like, ‘Oh, wow!’ ”
Oliver, a senior who will take her track and field talents to Houston Christian University, and McClain, a freshman, credited the hard work during the team’s long practices for the state title.
“It took a lot of practice,” McClain said. “We made a lot of progress during the season. It was a very long and tiring season, but it was worth it in the end.”
“All the hard practices got us to this,” Oliver said. “Despite all the conflicts, bad handoffs, bad starts, it all paid off in the end. It means the world to me.”
Green said she felt before the season that the Lady Cats could contend for the state title.
“We knew early in the season that we needed to get as many relays to state as we could,” Green said. “Winning both relays at region gave us a chance, even though we knew we would need some help. Then we got all the help we needed and everything fell perfectly into line.
“I’m so proud of the girls. It was definitely a team effort. This group of kids stayed well after 6 p.m. every single day at practice. You really want things to end up like that for a team that works so hard. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Green and McClain were already looking toward next season and winning the title outright.
“Hopefully, we can come back and instead of being in a three-way tie actually be the only winners,” McClain said.
“We have young kids,” Green said. ‘We have a couple of throwers who are sophomores. We have a couple of really good freshmen and we’ve got some really good eighth-graders coming up to the freshman class. We have a good chance to have a strong girls team for a little while.”
